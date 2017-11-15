 
7 days ago 7 days ago

SHOULD’VE BEEN HERE AN HOUR AGO

  • 7 days ago
  • by zigzag

A dead Sperm Whale has washed up on East Beach, East London. After initial inspection, it is assumed that the Sperm has died of old age, this however may change after the whale undergoes a proper autopsy. Just the 3km West of the dead Sperm Whale lies the famous Nahoon Reef. “The amount of blood in the water is pretty frightening and you can just imagen the sharks just off backline waiting for some chow.” stated Bruce Viaene.

It is advised that all those in the East London area remain clear of the ocean for a while, we all know how much those men in grey suits trip out over a dead whale.

Image: Bruce Viaene

Gallery Image
Lyle Botcher enjoying the swell. Image: March Botha
Gallery Image
Image: Bruce Viaene
Gallery Image
Goodness. Slightly bigger than you expected? We don't mind if you decide to hit Muizenberg instead. Image: Sean Thompson
Gallery Image
Image: Tyerell Jordaan; Surfer: Tom Lindhorst; Location: Tokoloshe Ledge
Gallery Image
Sebastian Williams' office might look a little different to yours this morning. Image: WSL / Tim Hain
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Michael Monk, in deep, but still in control. Image: Pierre De Villiers Water Photography
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *