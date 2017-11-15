SHOULD’VE BEEN HERE AN HOUR AGO

A dead Sperm Whale has washed up on East Beach, East London. After initial inspection, it is assumed that the Sperm has died of old age, this however may change after the whale undergoes a proper autopsy. Just the 3km West of the dead Sperm Whale lies the famous Nahoon Reef. “The amount of blood in the water is pretty frightening and you can just imagen the sharks just off backline waiting for some chow.” stated Bruce Viaene.

It is advised that all those in the East London area remain clear of the ocean for a while, we all know how much those men in grey suits trip out over a dead whale.

Image: Bruce Viaene