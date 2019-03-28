SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: NIC ABERDEIN

Last months brief – ‘ENERGY’….sooooooo it was pretty much open to interpretation. It could’ve been anything from water exploding off the bricks, buckets being thrown from a turn, an expression on a surfers face hell anything as long as it was dripping in ENERGY.

Now with that in mind, take another look at the shot above. That’s what we were talking about when we set that the challenge, some sharp shooting from Nic Aberdein to snap that signature piece of surfing from DVZ.

A word from the Photo Ed himself: “Davey van Zyl transferring every once of his energy from his board to the wave in this months winning Shot Bru Challenge” – Greg Ewing