SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: JEROME MOSETIC

Leaving it to the last day, proving that it’s never too late to enter, Jerome Mosetic dropped this Shot Bruh Challenge BANGER. With the beautifully captured Indo lifestyle moment pictured above, Jeromes 100% leaving the club feeling gangsta, taking home all the bragging rights as this months winner, along with some siiiick Hurley gear! Sitting their frothing, thinking how you can be a winner with Zag and Hurley? No worries, we got just what the doctor ordered. Over the next 30 days, the challenge is gonna get a little moody, we give you the ‘Black and White” challenge. Don’t be scared of the clouds, think contrast and start flexing that trigger finger. And yes, sepia images are also accepted. Greg ‘The Sheriff’ Ewing has provided two snaps to inspire that inner Shot Bru Challenge winner, just have a look! Oh, yeah, refresh your memory on the rules, it’s been a long year we won’t judge if you forgot!

A couple things you need to know before submitting your entry:

You may only submit 3 x photos per person

Photos must be surf related

Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Black & White

Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide

The image can be no older than a year

Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before

Include your name in the file name

Entries must be submitted by the 15th of each month

Competition only open for South Africans