SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: DOUW STEYN

Zigzag & Hurley teamed up last month, launching “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper.

Last month the challenge was sunrise and sunset. Its an old favourite of photographers yet timeless in the same sense. Douw Steyn gripped the challenge by the horns and whipped out this absolute cracker. This mouth-watering entry made great use of that golden light baby, and to great effect. Just look at that shot it’s flippen glorious, I’m just waiting for some mythical god to break the surface tension of the water and ask for a portrait. Hot damn Douw, we love this photo, deserved winner!!

Alright kiff, so now that Douw’s old news, let’s get stuck into what this months challeneg is all about. It’s all about action, we want to see some of that in your face flair. Think big moves, big sprays. Those moments that capture the moment when it’s peaking, check out the examples below from Greg Ewing as reference. So get those lenses out and start shooting. Until next time, take it easy and if it’s easy take it!!

Competition details below.

You may only submit 3 x photos per person

Photos must be surf related

Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective

Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide

The image can be no older than a year

Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before

Include your name in the file name

Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month

Competition only open for South Africans