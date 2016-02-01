SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: DOUW STEYN

Zigzag & Hurley teamed up last month, launching “The Shot Bru Challenge”. A brand new comp designed for all you photogs out there, whether you’re professional, novice or somewhere in-between. From now to the end of the year Zag will issue you with a different challenge, wherein the winner takes home a HURLEY hamper.
Last month the challenge was sunrise and sunset. Its an old favourite of photographers yet timeless in the same sense. Douw Steyn gripped the challenge by the horns and whipped out this absolute cracker. This mouth-watering entry made great use of that golden light baby, and to great effect. Just look at that shot it’s flippen glorious, I’m just waiting for some mythical god to break the surface tension of the water and ask for a portrait. Hot damn Douw, we love this photo, deserved winner!!
Competition details below.
View last months winner, Simon Smith, here.
You may only submit 3 x photos per person
Photos must be surf related
Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective
Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide
The image can be no older than a year
Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before
Include your name in the file name
Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month
Competition only open for South Africans