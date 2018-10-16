SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: DARREN SIMES

A big shout out to all who submitted their Shot Bro Challenge entries this month, our best in terms of numbers to date. There were so many great entries that picking a winner was no easy task but in the end, we chose the dreamy lineup shot you see above. Show me a surfer who wouldn’t get amped paddling out seeing this empty keg roll on by. Septembers competition was ‘Empty Perfection’. It could have been anything from a beautifully lit pulled back lineup to an unridden barreling water shot. Coming out top dawg and with some serious street cred to through down in the shooters club was Darren Simes, with the beautifully crisp corker you see below. Just go on, and feast your eyes on these unridden gems. Darren Simes Adin Jeens Adin Jeens Anna Jellema Butler Anna Jellema Butler Anna Jellema Darren Simes Darren Simes Derek Horlock Derek Horlock Glen Bowles Glen Bowles Graeme Brunt Graeme Brunt Graeme Brunt Jarred Vosjes Jarred Vosjes Nelis de Jager JJ Atkins Jono Greenway Jono Greenway Jono Greenway Jurgens Botes Jurgens Botes Jurgens Botes Neil Bradfield Nelis de Jager Nelis de Jager Nic Aberdein Nic Aberdein Nic Aberdein Olivia Kennaway Ty Lahner Ty Lahner Ty Lahner

For this next month, we are mixing it up. We present the Lifestyle challenge. Time to get creative, think outside the fin box (see what we did there). We want to see those shots that epitomize surf travel, strike missions, and late night beach sessions. Go behind the scenes of surfing culture and give us your best images that show surfing for what it is, a journey.

Our photo editor Greg Ewing whipped these two from the archives to give you something to go on when you think ‘lifestyle’.

Easy playa, don’t grab your lens just yet, here are a couple things you need to know before submitting your entry: