 
1 day ago 1 day ago

SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: DARREN SIMES

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

A big shout out to all who submitted their Shot Bro Challenge entries this month, our best in terms of numbers to date. There were so many great entries that picking a winner was no easy task but in the end, we chose the dreamy lineup shot you see above. Show me a surfer who wouldn’t get amped paddling out seeing this empty keg roll on by.

Septembers competition was ‘Empty Perfection’. It could have been anything from a beautifully lit pulled back lineup to an unridden barreling water shot. Coming out top dawg and with some serious street cred to through down in the shooters club was Darren Simes, with the beautifully crisp corker you see below. Just go on, and feast your eyes on these unridden gems. 

Gallery Image
Darren Simes
Gallery Image
Adin Jeens
Gallery Image
Adin Jeens
Gallery Image
Anna Jellema Butler
Gallery Image
Anna Jellema Butler
Gallery Image
Anna Jellema
Gallery Image
Darren Simes
Gallery Image
Darren Simes
Gallery Image
Derek Horlock
Gallery Image
Derek Horlock
Gallery Image
Glen Bowles
Gallery Image
Glen Bowles
Gallery Image
Graeme Brunt
Gallery Image
Graeme Brunt
Gallery Image
Graeme Brunt
Gallery Image
Jarred Vosjes
Gallery Image
Jarred Vosjes
Gallery Image
Nelis de Jager
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
JJ Atkins
Gallery Image
Jono Greenway
Gallery Image
Jono Greenway
Gallery Image
Jono Greenway
Gallery Image
Jurgens Botes
Gallery Image
Jurgens Botes
Gallery Image
Jurgens Botes
Gallery Image
Neil Bradfield
Gallery Image
Nelis de Jager
Gallery Image
Nelis de Jager
Gallery Image
Nic Aberdein
Gallery Image
Nic Aberdein
Gallery Image
Nic Aberdein
Gallery Image
Olivia Kennaway
Gallery Image
Ty Lahner
Gallery Image
Ty Lahner
Gallery Image
Ty Lahner
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
For this next month, we are mixing it up. We present the Lifestyle challenge. Time to get creative, think outside the fin box (see what we did there). We want to see those shots that epitomize surf travel, strike missions, and late night beach sessions. Go behind the scenes of surfing culture and give us your best images that show surfing for what it is, a journey.    

Our photo editor Greg Ewing whipped these two from the archives to give you something to go on when you think ‘lifestyle’. 

Lifestyle

Easy playa, don’t grab your lens just yet, here are a couple things you need to know before submitting your entry: 

  • You may only submit 3 x photos per person
  • Photos must be surf related
  • Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Lifestyle
  • Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide
  • The image can be no older than a year
  • Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before
  • Include your name in the file name
  • Entries must be submitted by the 15th of each month
  • Competition only open for South Africans

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *