SHOT BRU CHALLENGE WINNER: DARREN SIMES
A big shout out to all who submitted their Shot Bro Challenge entries this month, our best in terms of numbers to date. There were so many great entries that picking a winner was no easy task but in the end, we chose the dreamy lineup shot you see above. Show me a surfer who wouldn’t get amped paddling out seeing this empty keg roll on by.
Septembers competition was ‘Empty Perfection’. It could have been anything from a beautifully lit pulled back lineup to an unridden barreling water shot. Coming out top dawg and with some serious street cred to through down in the shooters club was Darren Simes, with the beautifully crisp corker you see below. Just go on, and feast your eyes on these unridden gems.
Darren Simes
Adin Jeens
Adin Jeens
Anna Jellema Butler
Anna Jellema Butler
Anna Jellema
Darren Simes
Darren Simes
Derek Horlock
Derek Horlock
Glen Bowles
Glen Bowles
Graeme Brunt
Graeme Brunt
Graeme Brunt
Jarred Vosjes
Jarred Vosjes
Nelis de Jager
JJ Atkins
Jono Greenway
Jono Greenway
Jono Greenway
Jurgens Botes
Jurgens Botes
Jurgens Botes
Neil Bradfield
Nelis de Jager
Nelis de Jager
Nic Aberdein
Nic Aberdein
Nic Aberdein
Olivia Kennaway
Ty Lahner
Ty Lahner
Ty Lahner
For this next month, we are mixing it up. We present the Lifestyle challenge. Time to get creative, think outside the fin box (see what we did there). We want to see those shots that epitomize surf travel, strike missions, and late night beach sessions. Go behind the scenes of surfing culture and give us your best images that show surfing for what it is, a journey.
Our photo editor Greg Ewing whipped these two from the archives to give you something to go on when you think ‘lifestyle’.
Lifestyle
Easy playa, don’t grab your lens just yet, here are a couple things you need to know before submitting your entry:
- You may only submit 3 x photos per person
- Photos must be surf related
- Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Lifestyle
- Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide
- The image can be no older than a year
- Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before
- Include your name in the file name
- Entries must be submitted by the 15th of each month
- Competition only open for South Africans