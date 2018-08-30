Shot Bru Challenge – Action

Alright kiff, so now that Douw’s old news with his sunrise/sunset photo , let’s remind you about this months challenge. It’s all about action, we want to see some of that in your face flair. Think big moves, big sprays. Those moments that capture the action when it’s peaking, check out the examples below from Greg Ewing as reference. So get those lenses out and start shooting. Until next time, take it easy and if it’s easy take it!!

Competition details below.

View the first months winner, Simon Smith, here.

You may only submit 3 x photos per person

Photos must be surf related

Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective

Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide

The image can be no older than a year

Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before

Include your name in the file name

Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month

Competition only open for South Africans