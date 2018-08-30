Shot Bru Challenge – Action

Competition details below.
View the first months winner, Simon Smith, here.
You may only submit 3 x photos per person
Photos must be surf related
Photos must be sent to greg@zigzag.co.za with the subject of the email: Shot Bru Challenge – Perspective
Images need to be resized to 1500 pixels wide
The image can be no older than a year
Photos must not have been published in Zigzag before
Include your name in the file name
Entries must be submitted by the 10th of the following month
Competition only open for South Africans