Shot Bru Challenge Winner: Daniel Grebe

Well well well …. Daniel Grebe just nailed last months Bru Challenge, bagging himself a Hurley hamper. The brief was simple as mate – Air. So, Dan the man busts this well-composed entry of Max Elkington boosting high above the section with a dramatic Misty Cliffs backdrop. Well deserved mate. Anyway, on to the next one.

This months brief is ‘ENERGY’….sooooooo pretty much open to your interpretation. It could be a big powerful wave, water exploding off the bricks, buckets being thrown from a turn, an expression on a surfers face hell it could be anything. Have a look at the image below, the lip, the wave, Beyricks face. It pretty much has energy coming out of every hole!!

Whatever your ENERGY shot is, make sure when you chuck it up on Instagram you tag @zigzagsurf and @hurley and use the #shotbruchallenge its the only way you gonna win bruv.