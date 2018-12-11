SHC NOV WINNERS: TWIGGY & NICKY

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
5 hours ago 5 hours ago
There you have it, one of the easier decisions the judges have had to make. Twiggy gone done it again, just look at the size of that thing. Arguably one of the biggest and baddest barrels the madman has ever got. For a full break down of the day, you can catch up here. In a close second place was the prince of Kalk Bay, Jordy Maree with one of the better waves we’ve ever seen come off that reef.
Taking home the beatings prize was the frothy faced South Coast cat, Nick Njapha. Now, on to the next one. The final month of competition. So far the month is wide open, with only two beatings entries. Take a page out of Mr Wonka’s book and grip that golden ticket. With only a few weeks remaining this could be your time to shine. Hopefully, if you were good, Santa will send you one helluva Christmas prezzie the way of waves. Goodluck….