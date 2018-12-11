SHC NOV WINNERS: TWIGGY & NICKY

So what did the judges have to say then, well go on, hows a look!!

AVG: Twig

It’s a nuts ride – paddling into that wind, the drop and negotiating that length, big tube ride. Very much deserving of the win this month.

My second choice is Jordy Maree at Kalk Bay Reef. Also a tricky, very fast drop and one of the longer, bigger tubes I’ve seen at Kalk Bay Reef in the last few years.

Paul Canning: Twig

I was pretty impressed with Jordy’s Kalk Bay barrel and it was a really tough decision for me this month but in the end, I think Twig’s West Coast freight train is just too good!

Greg Emslie: Twig

Solid wave, lots of wind to deal with and a big playing field. He is deep and very committed.