SHC 2018 June Winners: Jordy & Paris

And we’re off, ladies and gentlemen the 2018 edition of the Striped Horse Challenge in association with BOS and Hurricane is cruising into its second month. The response this year has been electric, just head on over to the Striped Horse Challenge site to take a look at some of the best waves to have been detonating off our coast this winter. Find out more on how to enter here.

So with that being said, we give you Junes winners: 

Surfer: Jordy Smith
Photographer: Simon Smith
Location: KZN

Surfer: Paris Bssson
Photographer: Mark Harley
Location: Western Cape


 

