Sharp Shooter Profile: Mark Jago
Mark Jago is the Hermanus local who transforms the seemingly unimpressive shore break into pieces of art. Mark’s images are brimming with colour and epic surf action when he wanders out to the back-line. Mark has already made a name for himself despite being relatively new to surf photography and won the prize for the best image on ShotBru in the latest issue of Zag.
We asked Mark to compile some of his favourite images and to tell us a bit about his story as a man behind the lens. See more from our latest photog to join the list of talented Sharp Shooters below:
Mark Jago at home in the shore break, armed with his GoPro.
This heart shaped wave at Onrus Beach was something I never intended capturing. I've seen very few wave photographers manage to capture it as it is rare due to the pure luck and timing.
This foam shot was also taken at Onrus Beach when the shore break was on spring high and was washing up a steep sandbank resulting in these epic foam splashes. This is my favourite one from that session. It is also my largest print that I have sold - 1.5m x 2.5m and is in a home in Voelklip.
This image was taken in Caves, Koelbaai. To me, it is the most beautiful place to shoot with an amazing backdrop. If you look closely you can see water photographer and Koelbaai local, Morbo (Morne Loubser), shooting the same wave.
I went to Llandudno in mid February - that beach has the cleanest and coldest waters U have ever experienced! This is a shot taken from underneath a breaking wave.
A Harderbaai Sunset shot with Olympus OMD EM-10 mirrorless sponsored to me By The Photoshed
Most of my water shots are in colour but I am also a big black and white fan and have been using it often in my photography lately.
'Sunrise flare' was taken in my first year getting into water-photography and is one of my favourites. It is on display in The Photoshed gallery.
Colourful backwash.
Slow shutter at dawn. Shot with olympus OMD EM-10.
In my opinion this the most unique shot I've taken so far and one of my first in 2013.
A big winter shore break at sunset, Onrus beach.
ISA Men's World Champ and APB Pro/Junior World Champ, Tristan Roberts at home in Onrus Beach.
A black and white churner.
