Sharp Shooter: Paige Fiddes
Cape Town photographer, Paige Fiddes has been a steady Shot Bru contributor over the years and her artistic images always seem to jump out the page. Paige seems to perfectly highlight and combine all the elements in her pictures – from land to sea to light and shadows.
We asked Paige to compile some of her visual poetry as she joins the sharp shooter rank of talented photographers. Click images for full size…
Llandudno - my favourite shot at my favourite beach! I went for a drive to watch the sunset and had a feeling I needed to bring my camera.
This photo was actually taken at dusk and the lighting wasn't great. So I experimented with some film style editing and it ended up giving the photo more character.
This image and the next were taken using 35mm film with my Canon AE1 at Kommetjie and Llandudno. I definitely want to experiment with film more when it comes to surf photography and lifestyle.
I feel that it captures the raw side of surfing and it’s unfortunate that it’s died out so
much. Shooting with film is a skill on its own - never mind shooting objects that are moving. It forces you into a space where you need to be in sync with time and your surroundings - it’s a really special experience.
I love the atmosphere during the Jbay open. Its a convergence of ocean admirers from all over the world. This was taken at sunset and the water was glowing gold.
This shot was taken at Melkbos. The conditions were super messy but patience got me this capture!
Wave after wave of sheer beauty in the Western Cape.
Early mornings in Jbay are always worth it.
This photo was from one of my very first surf photography experiences and remains to be one of my favourites. It was the first time I felt the thrill of getting a decent shot! Taken in Jbay. Surfer: Kolohe Andino
Llandudno being photogenic as always. Even during midday.
It’s awesome to see people enjoy the beach in so many different ways.
Another shot from Supertubes.
Swell lines.
A Cape Town spot that very rarely breaks.
Supertubes action.
Photo from Boyes drive. Typical overcrowded Muizenberg.
I love to zone in on natural textures.
1 Comment
dream girl 😀
you surf she shoots
T H U M B S UUUUUP!!!