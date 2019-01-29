 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

Shark Bite Resistant Wetsuit

  • 3 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Yeah, no straight off the bat we have our doubts too…but hey let’s sink our teeth into this one. So a couple of shark frothers or should we say ‘researchers’ from Flinders University Australia (don’t worry we’ve also never heard of it), are currently developing a wettie that may potentially save the lives of surfers, divers, and swimmers in the extremely unlikely event of a shark ‘attack’.

The material used is similar to Kevlar with the point behind the design being to prevent wounds that bring about serious blood loss. A great white shark’s bit force is roughly 4000 PSI, on the Saffa scale that checks in at about 1,8 tons. A human bite exerts between 150 and 200 PSI. The new suit hopes to prevent tear lacerations brought about by the numerous razor-sharp teeth which can easily break bones. 

“The majority of fatalities from shark bites is due to blood loss or the shock resulting from blood loss. So, if we can reduce that blood loss from minimizing injuries, and with rapid emergency responses, we can hopefully increase the survival rates of people bitten by sharks” notes Charlie Huveneers, associate professor at Flinders University.

The wettie is set to be heat-resistant featuring robust synthetic fiber, the same used for stab and bullet resistant body armors. I mean shit, if it can stop a bullet it could stop a shark, yes? No?

Well, we should get our answer soon enough.. The shark nerds will test the wetsuit off the coast of Spencer Gulf, near Adelaide, with sharks in their natural environment, raw and uncut!! 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *