Shane Sykes Just Penned a H2T Deal with Vans

2019 is shaping up to be an interesting year for Shane Sykes. Early on in the year, the man from the Dolphin Coast opened a side hustle in Salt Rock, a superfood bar called Mi Acai. The foods both good and good for you.

But this ain’t about Shane Acai-ykes relationship with superfoods from the Amazon, this is about him and one of the biggest brands in surfing today, Vans. “It’s been a long time in the making but we are proud to finally have Shane onboard as a Vans H2T team rider. His style in an out of the water speaks to the ethos of our brand and it wasn’t a hard decision for us to make it official”, said Warren Talbot – Vans ZA Marketing Manager.

Below is but a taste of what the 22-year-old can do, and hell we’re all excited for what lies ahead for Shane!

Zag: How you feel about joining the Vans SA Surf Team H2T?

Shane: I think it’s going to be the sickest experience because every guy on the team brings something different to the table. The vibe that goes around the team is just bursting with positive energy and good times! No one wants you to try to be something you not. They just want us to surf and enjoy every second of it. I am really grateful to be apart of the team and can’t wait for the times ahead!

Favourite surf break

Tinley Manor!