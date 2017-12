Sequence of the Week – MFeb

Michael February thinking he was Michael Jackson in that pit with those hand gestures.

So if you haven’t heard, Mfeb is the WCT first alternative. So if anyone gets injured or retires or simply can’t make an event, the WSL will pick up their landline and make a direct call to Michael February, cordially inviting him to the event. #PleaseRetireMickorKelly