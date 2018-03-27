 
15 hours ago 15 hours ago

Sequence of the Week – Etienne Potgieter

  • 15 hours ago
  • by zigzag

“This is my happy place. Straight out in front of my house. Whilst everyone up the east coast was revelling in some solid surf, the elements aligned, great swell direction, perfect tides, light offshore winds and a bunch of days off from work meant that I got barreled a lot. I was lucky enough to rope Kody McGregor into shooting from the beach the one afternoon and then got him into the water on the following day. It’s so difficult to line up with him because the waves are so shifty. I can move quicker than he can swim. So he used a longer lens and managed to shoot a couple from a distance. There were some bombs that will only exist in my memory, unfortunately. All round super fun waves.” – Etienne Potgieter

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you ever issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

2 Comments

  1. Frank
    27 March, 2018 at 1:49 pm · Reply

    Shweeet tube china!

  2. Mark Schroenn
    27 March, 2018 at 9:07 pm · Reply

    On the numbers Et

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *