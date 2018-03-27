Sequence of the Week – Etienne Potgieter

“This is my happy place. Straight out in front of my house. Whilst everyone up the east coast was revelling in some solid surf, the elements aligned, great swell direction, perfect tides, light offshore winds and a bunch of days off from work meant that I got barreled a lot. I was lucky enough to rope Kody McGregor into shooting from the beach the one afternoon and then got him into the water on the following day. It’s so difficult to line up with him because the waves are so shifty. I can move quicker than he can swim. So he used a longer lens and managed to shoot a couple from a distance. There were some bombs that will only exist in my memory, unfortunately. All round super fun waves.” – Etienne Potgieter
2 Comments
Shweeet tube china!
On the numbers Et