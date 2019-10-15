SEP 2019 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH WINNER

Deon Grobler from J-Bay and his stoked Sea Shepherd crew went on a big clean and came back with plenty of plastic gold. Well metaphorical gold. A solid entry and great effort that deserves pride of place as well as the prestige that comes with winning this months leg of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach Competition.

Big shout out to Tuffy, M*A*T Surfboards and RYD Land & Sea for coming together this year to inject something new into the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign. With more prizes up for grabs cleaning your beach never made more sense.

Bummed you missed out? Don’t be you still got the rest of the year to board the Clean Your Beach train! So get moving and get cleaning. Until next time, keep it clean, peace. Click the image below for more information on how you can win!

