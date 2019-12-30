Seduction For Sale

The Corner Surf Shop in Muizenberg smells exactly what you’d expect the oldest surf shop in South Africa to smell like – wood and libraries and history. It smells like an echo of the past.

You can imagine the pioneers of surfing in Muizenberg and Kommetjie coming here to buy massive single fins to load onto their wood-lined kombis in the early Seventies. At the counter you can catch the whiff of loud zinc sunblock of the Eighties. The skate section reeks of Nineties faux edginess. The latest hoodie from Billabong smells like your entire expendable income for the month. The other surf shops in Muizies have their distinct smells. Lifestyle smells like new gear – fibreglass and plastic – mainly because of their huge board selection on the second floor. The Surf Emporium is the new kid on the block and you can smell that before you even step inside: smoothies and coffee which attract the pretty German girls and reward the kooks for a couple of hours of frolicking in the foamies.

Every surf shop has two distinct sections with their respective smells. There’s the faintly sweet and clean smell of fibreglass where the pristine sticks seem to hover with potential on the racks. Fibreglass is the new car smell of any surf shop. It is the ultimate luxury.

Then there is the rubbery aroma of fresh, silky neoprene in the wetsuit section. Durbanites have no idea how important this is to Capetonians. The smell of neoprene is one of the most fundamental elements of surfing in the Mother City. Your wetsuit, your protector and your passport. You can’t live without it.

Also, there are surf shops and there are surf shops. You can spot the fake ones by their smell. There’s a distinct lack of fibregalss and neoprene. Oh, they’ll have a couple of boards and a short rack of suits in the corner for show. Maybe even an old bar of wax under the counter. But it’s all about the fashion here. A fake surf shop smells like a Woolworths: all cotton and credit cards. All surfwear; no surfware.

It’s rare that a surfing life begins in a surf shop. It usually begins with second hand or borrowed gear. With a pal or a pop. But as we progress through our lives in the thrall of the ride, the surf shop is inevitable. From the grudge purchases (earplugs, decent sunblock) to the bread and butter (wax, a new leash) to the five-year savings plan (shiny York fish) – you’ll end up in one eventually.

So next time you find yourself at your local surfmonger, close your eyes and take a good long sniff. Then just follow your nose.