Sebastian Williams – Total Solar Eclipse

Sebastian Williams is an all-round superb surfer. He kind of rocked-up out of nowhere. One minute we didn’t know who this kid was, the next he was winning (almost) every contest on SA shores – along with the 2015 Quiksilver King of the Groms event. In ‘Total Solar Eclipse’, Mr Williams shows us that he’s lost none of that speed, power or flow. He’s got a shit hot air game, and that Pipeline barrel at 1:51…Filthy! When’s this kid hitting the QS?!