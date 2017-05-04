 
17 mins ago 17 mins ago

Seasons Greetings & Beatings From Dungeons

  • 17 mins ago
  • by zigzag

The hibernation period is over for South Africa’s famed big wave spot. It was a slow awakening for the Dungeon that saw pulses of massive, clean sets. Cape Town photographer, Sean Thompson, spent seven hours on a boat to capture the epicness, check out his gallery below. 

“After watching the charts for a few days we headed out on the boats at 7:30 yesterday morning as the charts were favourable the winds mellow. It was a mixed crowd with a handful of guys missing from the usual chargers as they went to Donkey’s Bay,” said Sean. “It was one of the best days that I’ve seen it, personally, as it was big and super glassy. The vibe was electric, as it usually is in those conditions as the surfers spurred each other on. There were big wipeouts and five boards broken – Frank Solomon lost his board and I’m not sure if he found it again. The ski’s had a busy day retrieving boards and people. Josh Redman had the ride of the day after getting slotted but Twiggy probably had the biggest wave of the day.”

Gallery Image
Josh Redman getting pitted.
Gallery Image
A lucky surfer avoids a trip over the falls.
Gallery Image
Frothy evening delight.
Gallery Image
Extra glassy & extra tall.
Gallery Image
Hout Bay local, Frank Solomon keeps it low.
Gallery Image
An unidentified charger racing the avalanche.
Gallery Image
Darryl Maskew hoping to make it to the gully too.
Gallery Image
Crisp, clear, powerful.
Gallery Image
Current Big Wave World Champ was , Grant Twig Baker was all over it.
Gallery Image
Mind surf bounty.
Gallery Image
The geographic of the wave never ceases to amaze. Surfer unidentified.
Gallery Image
Twiggy takes on the froth monster.
Gallery Image
The heroes in black race to action.
Gallery Image
Adrien Toyon, all the way from Reunion, borrowed Josh Redman's board only to return it in half.
Gallery Image
A deceivingly peaceful view.
Gallery Image
Josh Redman puts it on the rail, making it look like child's play.
Gallery Image
An unidentified surfer and the dreaded 'straighten out'.
Gallery Image
Twiggy locks in the bottom turn.
Gallery Image
Frank Solomon, Seth Pieret and co.
Gallery Image
Mike Schlebach takes the plunge.
Gallery Image
Mountains on land and sea.
Gallery Image
Safety first.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *