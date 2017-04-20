 
Sean Thompson: Finding Jbay

  • 20 April, 2017
  • by zigzag

Cape Town photographer, Sean Thompson shares his gallery of images from a trip to J-Bay over the Easter weekend of waves. His history with JBay, and more accurately, Supertubes, is a short one that took a long time as Sean spent years thinking that the beginner spot, Kitchen Windows, was the infamous Supertubes. 

“Some stories should be told and others left under-wraps,” says Sean. “My story of finding J-Bay is one that should be left untold but what the hell – if one can’t laugh at oneself then who can you laugh at? My first real trip there was about ten years ago when I breezed in and breezed out whilst en route on a business trip to P.E. My destination, the Billabong factory shop and hopefully some scorching surf too. After emptying my wallet at the till point I shot across the road and down to the beach. The surf was pretty average – no peeling lines that I had seen in images over the years. I never even bothered taking photos with my small Sony camera.”

We all love J-Bay!

“I started visiting St. Francis Bay annually in the mid 2000’s to partake in a their showcase golfing festival – The Calamari Classic – and each year I would hit the bumpy dirt road that split St Francis from J-Bay and check into the factory shop followed by same trip to what I thought was the mecca of SA surfing. Each trip delivered the same result – no peeling waves and not much to write home about. The turning point was 2014, I had bought a proper camera by then and had thrown myself into my new hobby – surf photography – and with this came a mandatory trip to the J-Bay Open. On arriving I was quick to find out that I had never seen Supers fire because I had in actual fact been going to Kitchen Windows and walking up the beach toward Aston Bay!”

Warren Dean was a standout in the sessions.

“I have subsequently discovered Supers  Boneyards, Point, Magnas etc. and have developed a true love for the spot. There were a lot of top surfers travelling for the contests down the coast, here are some images from 2 weeks ago…”

Ford Van Jaarsveld keeping it tight.
With such big, powerful manoeuvres it never took long to work out who to train my lens on. Warren Dean in the pocket.
Looking at Supertubes from Magnas.
A very welcome sign when making the drive up from CT.
Local Dylan Lightfoot showing how light he is on his feet.
Luke Slijpen jamming it on Easter Friday – another slow shutter speed shot.
East London local, Jono Bruton getting into the act.
The lighting is one of the best things about JBay.
The back end of the storm.
Supers local, Dan Thorton puts in a neat, tight turn.
Local knee boarder, Steve Van Der Watt, deep behind the exit point but clearly visible to the one or two onlookers on the beach.
A local gives thanks for what he just had.
Living in Cape Town we don’t get to see the sunrise over the ocean like this – I love the way the whole bay transforms as the sun rises in the East.
Translucent – a window in to the world of a rider get shacked.
Hardcore locals – Cheron Kraaks golden retrievers are always down at the beach. They are super friendly, playful and fun to watch and photograph.
We were treated to a full spectrum on Easter Friday – 4 seasons in one day.
I was welcomed in J-Bay to an electric storm of note. I sat down at Supers and Point with my mate Robbie Irlam trying to capture some of the amazing sights on show.
Angles – I guess as photographers we often try and seek something different especially at a spot like Supers which is documented so much.
Another example of the amazing colour and light that mornings at Supers’ has to offer.
Warren Dean on the search for his pot of gold.
