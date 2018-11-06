Save Your hands and Fins With – FINPULLER

FINPULLER will work with virtually any removable fin system. Their design is engineered for both fin removal and installation. Its lever-action creates a smooth, dependable, and effortless operation. It’s ergonomic design and carefully selected materials ensure a snug fit on your fin and comfort in the hand while being gentle to your fins and fin box.
With its slim, light-weight design and compact size, FINPULLER is a must-have for every surfer. The material used to fabricate these nifty things is comprised of recycled materials, further more the company will donate 1% of all profits to ocean conservation. Hmmmm, worth 300 bucks, not so sure on this one.
1 Comment
Yea right,I doubt they’ll be in any store here for less than 399…and gathering dust