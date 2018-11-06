 
23 hours ago 23 hours ago

Save Your hands and Fins With – FINPULLER

  • 23 hours ago
  • by zigzag

FINPULLER will work with virtually any removable fin system. Their design is engineered for both fin removal and installation. Its lever-action creates a smooth, dependable, and effortless operation. It’s ergonomic design and carefully selected materials ensure a snug fit on your fin and comfort in the hand while being gentle to your fins and fin box.

With its slim, light-weight design and compact size, FINPULLER is a must-have for every surfer. The material used to fabricate these nifty things is comprised of recycled materials, further more the company will donate 1% of all profits to ocean conservation. Hmmmm, worth 300 bucks, not so sure on this one. 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. colin
    6 November, 2018 at 12:34 pm · Reply

    Yea right,I doubt they’ll be in any store here for less than 399…and gathering dust

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *