Sarah Baum Takes the Win at Avoca

Sarah Baum took first place this weekend at the 2018 Vissla Central Coast Pro pres by Slimes Boardstore, following a day of exciting action in clean three-to-four foot waves at Avoca Beach. Baum put on a master class of surfing at the weekend, catching the eye of the judges with an impressive and powerful array of forehand snaps. The South African was able to get the better of local surfer Kirra-Belle Olsson with a helping hand from a respectable 7.25 wave score chalking up her biggest competitive win to date.

“I’m feeling so stoked right now. We had such good waves over the course of the event and I felt like I was surfing pretty well in most of my heats. This is definitely one of my biggest results to date for sure and to have pretty good waves for the final day was definitely the cherry on top of an awesome week”, said Baum.

Olsson was the crowd and tournament favourite, competing at her local break where, no doubt, being able to call it a day and cruise home to her house would have definitely worked magic for her mindset. Despite catching 11 waves in her battle for first place against Baum, Olsson was unable to put the required 6.51 score on the board leaving the door wide open for the South African to take centre stage.

“This is my first final in a QS event, so I’m pretty happy right now. It’s nice to be able to have an event like this so close to where I live and I think I was able to keep a good routine over the course of the event. My parents were here supporting me over the week as well which makes the result so much better“, said Olsson

So far, 2018 is shaping up to be a great year for the Saffa’s on tour. Let’s hope MFeb and Jordy follow on from where Baum left off.