Saffa Update

The Vans World Cup roared back to life after another fresh West swell filled in at Sunset Beach for the World Surf League Men’s Qualifying Series 10,000 event and second gem of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.

Running the gauntlet in Round 2 was Jordy Maree, Beyrick de Vries and Adin Masencamp. Of those three only two would make it through to Round 3 that being Jordy and Beyrick with Adin falling short on the last Heat of the day. Joining them in round three is Matt McGillivray and Michael February.

Contest organizers are eyeing the new N swell anticipated to build Saturday, November 30, and peak on Sunday with waves in the 8-12ft. range. The Vans World Cup will not run tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, but will return on Black Friday to make the next call on the competition.

The 2019 WSL World Junior Championships have continued as part of the Taiwan Open of Surfing for day 2 of action at Jinzun Harbour. On the second day of competition, it was the women who hit the water and got busy in the early, clean three-to-four foot waves, and surfed through Rounds 1, 2 and 3 to set up the Quarterfinalists.

Unfortunately it was a tough day in the jersey for South Africa’s Zoë Steyn and Ceara Knight, who were eliminated in Round 2. Steyn fell to Hawaii’s Savanna Stone, while Knight lost to Bodhi Leigh-Jones from Australia.

The World Juniors was off to a flying start with Men’s Round 1 action on Tuesday. Luke Thompson (Durban) was in the first heat of the day and stayed busy, landing an aerial maneuver for a 7.90 to advance to Round 2 behind Kauli Vaast (FRA). Kommetjie’s Eli Beukes secured his spot in Round 2 after finishing second in his heat, and luck was on Luke Slijpen’s (Cape Town) side after he was promoted to Round 2 when Alan Cleland (FRA) pulled out.

WSL Competition and Event Directors will reconvene at Jinzun Harbour tomorrow morning to make a call on competition at 6:30 a.m.local time for a possible 7:00 a.m. start.