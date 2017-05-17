Strong Start For ZA Boys At ISA World Games

Yesterday saw day 4 of the 2017 ISA World Games in Biarritz, Pays Basque. The women have lit up the stage and gone and now the men are well into action. Team SA is already sitting with one medal after Bianca Buitendag earned a fourth in the finals, and now the men are on the hunt for more.

Round 1 was completed yesterday and our Saffa boys, Dylan Lightfoot, Brandon Benjamin, David Van Zyl and Shane Sykes, have come out the gates running as they all advance to Round 2 with solid heat totals. Conditions are still looking small but contestable for day 5 of competition get the grovel on boys!

Round 2 coming up soon, catch it live HERE.