SA Open Day 3 & 4 Gallery

The Volkswagen SA Open presented by Hurley has rolled through Durban this Youth Day weekend in June and it’s been nothing shy of magic to witness the calibre of surfing the competitors have been able to squeeze out of the gut-less 1-2 foot conditions. But Durban is nothing if not a competitive surfing proving ground and eke out a living they must! For the city’s ardent surf fans, it’s just a pleasure to see such a deep field of global competitive surfing back on the golden mile.

As we lurch towards the men’s final, the women and junior champs have been decided, (and well done to Zoe McDougall and Mateus Herdy for taking those out), from a South African perspective there’s still plenty to watch as Series leader Michael February, Beyrick De Vries, Dylan Lightfoot, Jake Elkington, Benji Brand and event wildcard Jordy Maree are all up in Round 5 first thing in the morning. That’s just 5 heats from the podium boys. You know what to do.