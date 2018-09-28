SA Junior Champs – Day 3

Welcome to the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs day 3, and the day started off fantastically with Point garnishing our surfers with 3-4ft smooth as a runway model’s legs surf conditions. The surfers relished in the early morning corduroy lines, laying down some Lunch Bar ‘MAN-SIZE’ carves. But soon the sun rose and the wind stillness gave way to an onshore breeze which ruffled up the ocean’s surface producing white horses to the horizon. Not to worry though, onshore Lower Point turns into a bowly rippable Lower Trestles and the groms ditched power carves for fin ditches and we were well on our way.

Do take a peruse through our wonderful gallery brought to you by master lensman Kody McGregor.