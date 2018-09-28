 
SA Junior Champs – Day 3

  • by Cyle Myers

Welcome to the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs day 3, and the day started off fantastically with Point garnishing our surfers with 3-4ft smooth as a runway model’s legs surf conditions. The surfers relished in the early morning corduroy lines, laying down some Lunch Bar ‘MAN-SIZE’ carves. But soon the sun rose and the wind stillness gave way to an onshore breeze which ruffled up the ocean’s surface producing white horses to the horizon. Not to worry though, onshore Lower Point turns into a bowly rippable Lower Trestles and the groms ditched power carves for fin ditches and we were well on our way.

Do take a peruse through our wonderful gallery brought to you by master lensman Kody McGregor.

 

Gallery Image
Nelson Mandela Bay team captain - Angelo 'the man' Faulkner about to show his team mates how it's done.
Gallery Image
Thalana Myburgh
Gallery Image
Mitch Du Preez, has the most disarming and inviting smile on planet earth. But he puts that smile far away when he enters a heat; as can be seen here.
Gallery Image
Max Elkington has been a standout throughout the contest thus far.
Gallery Image
Sophie Bell knows how to lay down a mean rail carve.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Olivia Izzard
Gallery Image
Luke Slijpen finds himself a toasty little log cabin in the woods.
Gallery Image
Ntando Qadala
Gallery Image
Nina Harmse; showing the boys on the beach she means business.
Gallery Image
Luke Thompson is one of the hottest juniors emerging from SA at the moment. And we don't say that lightly. His favourite surfer is Griffin Colapinto, and we can see the resemblance in his surfing already.
Gallery Image
Maya grinds a meaty down carve.
Gallery Image
Captain Kai, looking good. loosing weight. and loosing hair too.
Gallery Image
Makaila Bot
Gallery Image
Lele Zozi looking handsome.
Gallery Image
Luke Thompson
Gallery Image
Leo Faclier
Gallery Image
Kyra Bennie, slamming a wave double overhead.
Gallery Image
Kiraatt Field planning something down the line.
Gallery Image
Karl Steen, soft spoken on land, loud in the water.
Gallery Image
Safe to say, Kai Woolf could do this end section whack blind folded and with her hands tied.
Gallery Image
Joshua Daniel end section jam slam.
Gallery Image
Captain Jared Hook, aiming to give the lip a piece of his mind.
Gallery Image
Emily Winter, making it rain in Spring.
Gallery Image
Eli Beukes and our master lensman, Kody McGregor making magic.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
CJ Posthumus gives a tight crack.
Gallery Image
Dillen Hendricks' is beginning to look a lot like Luke Egan on the backhand.
Gallery Image
Angelo 'the man' Faulkner
Gallery Image
"All we have is now." - Daniel Orpen
Gallery Image
Daniel Neethling leans into a tall man's carve.
Gallery Image
Daniella Finlayson was first replacement and made the team cause Kirsty McGillivary pulled out. And she certainly made haste! Riding one of Mikey February's old boards, she's been putting together a couple solid scores and throwing 'jazz hands' like these all over the place!
Gallery Image
Calvin Goor's a powerful kid, and knows a thing or two concerning laying down the law.
Gallery Image
Brittany Gadd; jazz hands
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

