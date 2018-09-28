12 hours ago
SA Junior Champs – Day 3
- by Cyle Myers
Welcome to the Sea Harvest SA Junior Champs day 3, and the day started off fantastically with Point garnishing our surfers with 3-4ft smooth as a runway model’s legs surf conditions. The surfers relished in the early morning corduroy lines, laying down some Lunch Bar ‘MAN-SIZE’ carves. But soon the sun rose and the wind stillness gave way to an onshore breeze which ruffled up the ocean’s surface producing white horses to the horizon. Not to worry though, onshore Lower Point turns into a bowly rippable Lower Trestles and the groms ditched power carves for fin ditches and we were well on our way.
Do take a peruse through our wonderful gallery brought to you by master lensman Kody McGregor.
Nelson Mandela Bay team captain - Angelo 'the man' Faulkner about to show his team mates how it's done.
Thalana Myburgh
Mitch Du Preez, has the most disarming and inviting smile on planet earth. But he puts that smile far away when he enters a heat; as can be seen here.
Max Elkington has been a standout throughout the contest thus far.
Sophie Bell knows how to lay down a mean rail carve.
Olivia Izzard
Luke Slijpen finds himself a toasty little log cabin in the woods.
Ntando Qadala
Nina Harmse; showing the boys on the beach she means business.
Luke Thompson is one of the hottest juniors emerging from SA at the moment. And we don't say that lightly. His favourite surfer is Griffin Colapinto, and we can see the resemblance in his surfing already.
Maya grinds a meaty down carve.
Captain Kai, looking good. loosing weight. and loosing hair too.
Makaila Bot
Lele Zozi looking handsome.
Luke Thompson
Leo Faclier
Kyra Bennie, slamming a wave double overhead.
Kiraatt Field planning something down the line.
Karl Steen, soft spoken on land, loud in the water.
Safe to say, Kai Woolf could do this end section whack blind folded and with her hands tied.
Joshua Daniel end section jam slam.
Captain Jared Hook, aiming to give the lip a piece of his mind.
Emily Winter, making it rain in Spring.
Eli Beukes and our master lensman, Kody McGregor making magic.
CJ Posthumus gives a tight crack.
Dillen Hendricks' is beginning to look a lot like Luke Egan on the backhand.
Angelo 'the man' Faulkner
"All we have is now." - Daniel Orpen
Daniel Neethling leans into a tall man's carve.
Daniella Finlayson was first replacement and made the team cause Kirsty McGillivary pulled out. And she certainly made haste! Riding one of Mikey February's old boards, she's been putting together a couple solid scores and throwing 'jazz hands' like these all over the place!
Calvin Goor's a powerful kid, and knows a thing or two concerning laying down the law.
Brittany Gadd; jazz hands