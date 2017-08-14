SA Champs – Day One and Two

The conditions have been challenging for day one and two of the 2017 Mercedez-Benz South African Surfing Championships, but that hasn’t stopped the 160 surfers from nine different Districts from shredding up a storm. Checkout the highlights from day 2 of competition below and the gallery of day one and two provided by the legendary Ian Thurtell.

Day 2 Highlights from the #MercedesSASurfChamps hosted by Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

All images Ian Thurtell