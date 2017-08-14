 
6 hours ago 6 hours ago

SA Champs – Day One and Two

  • 6 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The conditions have been challenging for day one and two of the 2017 Mercedez-Benz South African Surfing Championships, but that hasn’t stopped the 160 surfers from nine different Districts from shredding up a storm. Checkout the highlights from day 2 of competition below and the gallery of day one and two provided by the legendary Ian Thurtell.

Day 2 Highlights from the #MercedesSASurfChamps hosted by Buff…

Clean conditions and great waves made for a cracking day of surfing on Day 2 at the #MercedesSASurfChamps hosted by Buffalo City Metropolitan MunicipalityMercedes-Benz South Africa

Posted by Surfing Sa on Donnerstag, 24. August 2017

All images Ian Thurtell

Gallery Image
Surfer: Lewelyn Wittaker
Gallery Image
Surfer: Zoe Steyn
Gallery Image
Surfer: Tyrell Johnson
Gallery Image
Surfer: Papi
Gallery Image
Surfer: Olivia Brand
Gallery Image
Surfer: Alex Van De Werve
Gallery Image
Surfer: Joshe Faulkner
Gallery Image
Surfer: Niel Zietsman
Gallery Image
Surfer: Niel Zietsman
Gallery Image
Surfer: Devin Lane
Gallery Image
Surfer: Craig Johnson
Gallery Image
Surfer: Olivia Brand
Gallery Image
Surfer: Gary Van Wieringing
Gallery Image
Surfer: Greg Emslie
Gallery Image
Surfer: Heather Clark
Gallery Image
Surfer: Justin Maisch
Gallery Image
Surfer: Brandon Benjamin
Gallery Image
Surfer: Adin Masencamp
Gallery Image
Surfer: Brandon Benjamin
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *