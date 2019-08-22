 
2 days ago 2 days ago

SA Champs Day 2: Diamonds in the Rough

  • 2 days ago
  • by zigzag

 

Welcome to day 2 of the Mercedes-Benz SA Championships presented by Buffalo City Municipality. For the third consecutive year, this historic event (one of the longest-running surf contests in the world!) is supported by title sponsor Mercedes-Benz and presenting sponsor, Buffalo City Municipality. Local surfer Bryce Du Preez highlights the role Mercedes-Benz has played in growing surfing in the region: “Mercedes-Benz plays a key part in giving back to the community by supporting programs such as Waves for Change, and particularly in the last three years by supporting SA Champs, which in turn contributes to our economy by attracting sports tourists that spend money at local businesses.”

Judging by the performances of local surfers, this investment is paying off. Family names such as Du Preez, Emslie, Malherbe, Monk, Steyn, De Coning, Johnson come to mind, all of which have at least one, if not several, family members that have shone at the contest so far. Philip Malherbe, in particular, impressed judges with a QS-worthy combination complete with flairy close-out turn and was rewarded with a score just short of a 9. A further standout was SimoMkize, who delighted spectators with a beautifully executed ride that earned him an 8.5.
 
While today saw a massive swell and a strong rip, there were some gems to be carved out of the rough conditions. We anticipated a three with bated breath which promises a slight drop in swell and offshore conditions.
 
All images: Pierre de Villiers
 
P.S – If you missed out on the previous day’s action, catch up here.
Gallery Image
A few gems ready for the picking
Gallery Image
Joshe Faulkner unleashing his lethal backhand
Gallery Image
Good vibes only
Gallery Image
Ntando Msibi back in the game
Gallery Image
Dream cars on a dreamy afternoon
Gallery Image
Jake Elkington completes his combination with a smooth air reverse
Gallery Image
The classic corduroy lines of Nahoon's Corner?
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
A glorious sunrise in Buffalo City
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Craig Johnson, dreads flaring
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
 
 
 
 
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *