SA Champs – Day 1: Hero To Zero

Today marked the start of the Mercedes-Benz SA Surfing Championships presented by Buffalo City Municipality. The day started out rather dreamy, with a glorious sunrise and reeling waves, before it disintegrated into what could best be described as your standard QS-style slosh.
Regardless of the conditions, the competitors rose to the occasion and dropped some of the highest scores in some pretty rough conditions (here’s looking at you Tyrell Johnson, with your two excellent scoring rides).
Particularly noticeable was how our seasoned QS warriors – the likes of Jake Elkington, Bryce Du Preez, Joshe Faulkner, Zoe Steyn – looked exceptionally confident and explosive in their heats. It would seem that the experience racked up on the City Surf Series is coming to the fore. As expected, 5x SA Open Champ and Nahoon local Greg Emslie also looked particularly collected at his backyard break and made it through his heat with his signature speed-power-flow. The only thing keeping him from winning his heat was a sparky-looking Jake Elkington!
With a fear-inducing swell on the horizon, Day 2 promises to deliver some thrilling action and perhaps a few snapped board – we’ll keep you updated!
Nahoon showing its best side before the onshore kicked in
Port Alfred local Andrew Laverge throwing buckets of spray
Jake Elkington was looking particularly fiery
Muizenberg local Paul Sampson is all too familiar with sloppy onshore conditions
Ethan Fletcher finds a lip to crack
Pre-heat banter between Chloe Atkinson and Heather Clarke
Nahoon resident Zoe Steyn knows the wave like the back of her hand
Veteran Heather Clarke still has what it takes to win heats
Local girl Tayla De Coning getting to work on a decent score
Tyrell Johnsons secured 2 x excellent scores in tricky conditions