 
20 hours ago 20 hours ago

Rolling Retro Warm Up

  • 20 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Growing up in Llandudno young QS ripper, Luke Slijpen, has pretty much grown with the Rolling Retro. He surfed his first Retro at 9 years old. So when he got invited to go check out the collection at the Vudu Surf headquarters, to say he was frothing would be an understatement. Taking younger brother, Connor, along for the ride and joined by big wave Hellman, and longtime Retro fan, Matt Bromley and Retro Photographer, Ian Hawkman Thurtell the crew was set to take down a double dose of nostalgia. 

Greeted by the doyen of Rolling Retro, Robby MacDonald, they were taken behind the curtains of South African surf history to gander at the heritage hanging on the walls of the Vudu factory in Woodstock, Cape Town. Robby proceeded to give the guys a full wall-to-wall run through on what hung before them no doubt doubling as the best history lesson the boys had ever had. 

The biggest surprise was still to come, as Robby instructed the lads to load up their favorite boards and take’em down to Llands for a cheeky Rolling Retro warmup. Froth levels skyrocketed and the crew was off to the home of the Rolling Retro, to be met by a beautiful glassy day with fun little waves aplenty. 

Rolling Retro Warm Up from Kai Linder on Vimeo.

Luke’s sister, Mary Slijpen, was quick to jump on board and local big wave legend, Frank Solomon, also a long time retro surfer and the man behind the Sentinal Ocean Alliance & Waves for Change in Hout Bay, joined in the fun. Rolling Retro is not a contest, it’s about sharing waves, stoke and experiencing a surfboard from the past. These guys embraced that ethos as they shared boards and waves all whilst having one helluva time! A few cold Jack Black Lagers were shared to finish the session off – in true Rolling retro fashion.

The event is on stand by for Sunday 15 March, with the call being made on Wednesday, 11th March, bright and early. The backup date is Sunday 29 March. Stay tuned for any and all updates. 

Download the entry form right here –> Rolling Retro Entry Form 2020

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

 

All the info is on the Facebook event

Follow along on Instagram 

All images: Ian Thurtell 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *