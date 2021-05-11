Rolling Retro – Digital Edition 2021

With the cancelation of so many events over the last 18 months, including the Rolling Retro at Llandudno Beach, the organizers decided to revive the event with a special digital edition in 2021. This year Rolling Retro are inviting surfers from across South Africa, to film themselves with their Retro Surfboards. The organizers want to see the old boards and hear their stories. Rolling Retro, organizer, Captain Kai,

“It was heartbreaking to cancel the event in 2020 just a week before we were supposed to run it. Robby and I could not face another year of inactivity. So, we decided to go out there and get everyone in the SA surfing community involved. This year anyone can submit clips of their boards and some surfing on them, to win incredible prizes.”

So, dust off those Retro boards, Logs, handguns, waveskis, Kneeboards, Bodyboards and tell Rolling Retro their stories, why you love them and show them off on a few waves. Rolling Retro have some epic prizes for their favorites, including a trip to the 2022 Rolling Retro at Llandudno (The event is almost guaranteed to run in 2022.) Entry is free!

How To Enter:

Make a video where you introduce your Retro Board (Any wave Riding machine), catch a few waves on video and put the videos together – you dont need music. Put the video clips in a folder (No need to edit) and Wetransfer to Captain Kai at kaisurf@yahoo.com (We will edit and post the clips on our Platforms) Cape Town Pop Ups – we will have 2 pop up Board Rentals with a camera guy in Cape Town over the entry period. Watch our social media for the dates and times. (If you paid your entry in 2020, this is valid for these pop ups.) Rent a board for an hour and get your clips filmed for R400 (2020 T-shirt for every person who rents.)

