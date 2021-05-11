 
Rolling Retro – Digital Edition 2021

With the cancelation of so many events over the last 18 months, including the Rolling Retro at Llandudno Beach, the organizers decided to revive the event with a special digital edition in 2021. This year Rolling Retro are inviting surfers from across South Africa, to film themselves with their Retro Surfboards. The organizers want to see the old boards and hear their stories. Rolling Retro, organizer, Captain Kai,

“It was heartbreaking to cancel the event in 2020 just a week before we were supposed to run it. Robby and I could not face another year of inactivity. So, we decided to go out there and get everyone in the SA surfing community involved. This year anyone can submit clips of their boards and some surfing on them, to win incredible prizes.”

So, dust off those Retro boards, Logs, handguns, waveskis, Kneeboards, Bodyboards and tell Rolling Retro their stories, why you love them and show them off on a few waves. Rolling Retro have some epic prizes for their favorites, including a trip to the 2022 Rolling Retro at Llandudno (The event is almost guaranteed to run in 2022.) Entry is free!

How To Enter:

  1. Make a video where you introduce your Retro Board (Any wave Riding machine), catch a few waves on video and put the videos together – you dont need music.
  2. Put the video clips in a folder (No need to edit) and Wetransfer to Captain Kai at

    kaisurf@yahoo.com (We will edit and post the clips on our Platforms)

  3. Cape Town Pop Ups – we will have 2 pop up Board Rentals with a camera guy in

    Cape Town over the entry period. Watch our social media for the dates and times. (If you paid your entry in 2020, this is valid for these pop ups.) Rent a board for an hour and get your clips filmed for R400 (2020 T-shirt for every person who rents.)

DOWNLOAD ENTRY FORM HERE

Cape Town Pop Up Rentals:

“We know a lot of guys and girls don’t have access to their own Retro Boards or filmers, so we are doing two pop up rentals in Cape Town over the waiting period. You can come down to the beach, rent a board from the collection and we will have a filmer on the beach. People who paid their entry in 2020 will be able to use it for this rental and all people who rent a board at the pop ups will receive 2020 event tshirts.” Robby from Vudu Surf and Rolling Retro.

The two pop rentals will be at any beach on the Cape Peninsula and the Rolling Retro team will notify of the day, times and other details on the Retro social channels.

Running Dates:

4 May – Competition Open for entries

Thursday 6 May: Jack Black Social Media Competition Launches – Win the Jack Black Art Board

Tuesday 08 June: Cut Off for Entries
Tuesday 11 June: Men, Grom and Ladies Finalists Announced (4 per category) – Have 2 weeks to get 3x Final entries

Wednesday 23 June: Cutoff For Finalists Entries
Wednesday 30 June: Winners Announced (Including JB IG Surfboard Winner)

Prizes:

Grom Winner: Vudu Retro Replica Surfboard, Skullcandy Pack

Ladies Winner: 12 cases Southfields (year’s supply) + Care Pack (Key ring, Cap, sticker pack), Skullcandy Headphones

Mens Winner: 12 cases Southfields (year’s supply) + Care Pack (Key ring, Cap, sticker pack), Skullcandy Headphones

Best Wave: Flights & Accommodation (Hout Bay Beach House) for the 2022 Rolling Retro (1 Person, 2 Nights Accommodation with breakfast), Skullcandy Pack, Jack Black Hamper (Case of Beer, Cap, T-shirt)

Jack Black Art Surfboard: IG Competition

Terms & Conditions:

This contest is in no way affiliated with Facebook or Instagram.

By entering the contest and submitting your videos, you give Rolling Retro and the sponsors permission to use that footage commercially and online.

The Judges decisions are final.

The Prizes are not transferable and if you cannot for any reason take your prize we will choose an alternate winner.

No Alcohol prizing for anyone under the age of 18 – Anyone under 18 years of age can enter the Junior Category.

Contact:

Rolling Retro IG: https://www.instagram.com/rolling.retro/ Rolling Retro FB: https://web.facebook.com/RollingRetro

Any queries can be directed to Kai Linder E: kaisurf@yahoo.com

