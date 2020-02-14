Rolling Retro 2020

That’s right, your favorite day of surf and beach is back! Now on 11 years of being Cape Town’s most popular surf event, the Rolling Retro returns for 2020.

The team at Vudu Surf has curated even more classic surfboards and a collection of 100 Retro Boards will be on display and of course available for competitors to surf. Entry is R300 to surf in a heat, with one of the surfboards from the collection and includes the collector’s one-off event T-shirt. There will also be giveaways all day long, great retro music and ice cold beers!

The dates for the event are:

Sunday 15th March

Sunday 29th March (Backup Date)

Registration:

Online Registration is available, simply message us on our FB page and we will send the form and banking details. (This is for those wishing to surf in the event, see divisions below.) We have also pinned the entry form on the event page wall.

https://www.facebook.com/events/173070977375070/

Registration on the day will start at 8am and surfing begins at 9am. Before the end of the day we will see the chosen locals and Pro surfers put on a display of incredible sure before we hit prize giving and the sunset session. The event will close 1 hour after sunset.

Please note that no alcohol will be sold to Under 18’s and ID will be requested at the bars. We also ask that you return your cups, don’t leave rubbish on the beach and refrain from smoking.

We cant do the event without our sponsors:

Red Bull

Vudu Surf

Jack Black Beer

Skullcandy

Hurricane Surf

Suncamino Rum

The Haze Club

Captain Kais World

Remember all proceeds from food and drinks go towards assisting the Llandudno Lifesaving Club to raise funds for their teams attending the National Lifesaving Championships.

Media Partners:

Zigzag

Divisions:

Open Mens and Ladies

Groms

Bodysurf

Bodyboard

Kneeboard

Waveski (Must be pre-1995)

We look forward to seeing you for another great day in the sun!

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rolling.retro/

Contact:

Kai Linder

T: 0741542618

E: kaisurf@yahoo.com