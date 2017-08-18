Risky Ripples – Bromdog is at it Again

Bromdog is at it again. Throwing himself with reckless abandon over the ledge of some pretty damn heavy waves. In Matt’s new project entitled Risky Ripples, he has teamed up with Australian filmmaker Andrew Kaineder and together they will be producing a 3 ep webisode series, followed by another film, which will premiere in Europe and around South Africa.

So without further ado, please enjoy epsiode 1 entitled: Slab Hunting in Australia.

Image: Ryan Craig

RISKY RIPPLES – Ep 1 from Matthew Bromley on Vimeo.