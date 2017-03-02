2 March, 2017
Remembering the Endless Summer
Bruce Brown’s seminal surf flick The Endless Summer established a high water mark in the evolution of both global surf culture and surf filmmaking when it debuted back in the heyday of 1966. Igniting a million surf trips and neatly encapsulating the idea of all we hold to be true and sure: bumming around the world in search of perfect waves. Although now we tend to do it in winter, we’ll let them enjoy their old skool summer beach bum vibes. Ha ha. Bringing it back home, the movie also blew the lid off some of the surfing jewels of South Africa’s Eastern Cape and set the Republic firmly on the map as a surf mecca. One spot, then devoid of all development (including Ricky Basnett’s house), even took it’s name from the erstwhile filmmaker… Bruce’s Beauties… despite the fact that locals had been on it for quite a while already.
To the victors go the spoils, the winners get to write history and all that jazz… but it’s the filmmakers you really got to watch out for. Either way, to celebrate the 50 year pedigree of The Endless Summer, they have released a behind-the-scenes book, available here. For this week’s Throwback Thursday we take you on a little sneak peak as to what’s inside.
The draft for the infamous Endless Summer cover. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown and friends in some old school trunks that have since made a fashionable comeback. #hipsters. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown recording on a classic set up. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown's passport was filled with the stamps of a frothing surfer and film maker. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Co-star of the Endless Summer, Myke Hynson. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown with all of the Endless Summer tapes. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown and Bob Bagley with all the old-school recording material. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Robert August's passport was also very decorated after the Endless Summer trip. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Robert went on to shape some excellent surfboards of his own. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
The Endless Summer crew. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce in the water. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
The problem with tape... © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Exploring Cape St Francis. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown and his camera. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Another take on a Cape St. Francis runner. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Myke Hynson on the beach. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Myke and some policemen from Ghana. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Chilling on a beach in South Africa. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Bruce Brown studio. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
Travelling in Tahiti. © 2017 Bruce Brown Films, LLC.
1 Comment
This is my all time favourite movie. I think if I won the powerball or megamillions lottery I would surf non stop until the day I die…