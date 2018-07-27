 
2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Red Bull Cape Fear is Back

  • 2 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The heaviest slab in Tasmania is about to host Red Bull Cape Fear, its first-ever live broadcast big wave surfing event.
This is a modal window. This modal can be closed by pressing the Escape key or activating the close button.

Red Bull Cape Fear, the one-of-a-kind, invitation-only surfing competition, is back for another epic year of big waves and even bigger moments. Only this year, it’s going mobile – to Shipstern Bluff, Tasmania’s home of slab surfing. The event waiting period opens on August 1, 2018, and will run through to the end of December, allowing for five months to score the best swell of the year in Tasmania.

 

Surfed for the first time in the early 2000s, this will be the first-ever live broadcast event held at the heaving cold-water slab, and the challenge will be unlike any other. Shipstern Bluff will play host to 20 of the best big wave surfers in the world, from international professionals and underground Tasmanian chargers, all brave enough to take on one of the most feared waves in the world.

Red Bull Cape Fear 2018 | Invited Surfers

Russell Bierke (AUS)
Pedro Scooby (BRA)
Daniel Griffiths (AUS)
Michael Brennan (AUS)
Mick Fanning (AUS)
Laurie Towner (AUS)
Shaun Wallbank (AUS)
Zebulon Critchlow (AUS)
Ross Clarke-Jones (AUS)
Ryan Hipwood (AUS)
James McKean (AUS)
Brook Phillips (AUS)
Jamie O-Brien (USA)
Nathan Florence (USA)
James Hollmer-Cross (AUS)
Marti Paradisis (AUS)
Kai Lenny (USA)
Billy Kemper (USA)
Tyler Hollmer-Cross (AUS)
Alex Zawadzki (AUS)

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *