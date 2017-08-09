Rave Cave – Dan Wilson on the Shred

Mr Dan Wilson has been livin it up in the Transkei for the last couple of months. Surfing the beach break at Coffee Bay and racing his white bakkie all round those dirt roads to secret spots up and down the coast. Safe to say, with all that water time, the mans been shredding! Here in Rave Cave, Mr Wilson takes on Misty Cliffs, and if you know anything ’bout Misty’s, you’ll know, it’s a difficult wave to surf. Here Dan makes light work of some chunky sections. Do enjoy.

Filmer: Matt Elliott

Image: Gwilym Thomas

