Pull Into The Tweni 2’s 27-28 April

The Tweni 2’s, catchy name hey? If you are not aware it is a surf event that follows a less than traditional format as surfers surf in pairs, as a team, and compete against other teams to progress. Last year was the inaugural event and was limited to 12 spots the atmosphere was reminiscent of Christmas day with a family feel amongst the spectators. The winning pair walked away with 10k to share, this year the organisers have raised the bar and are offering 20k to the winning pair just in time for some winter shopping. It all goes down at Umtentweni Beach while The Spot Backpackers opens its doors as the host venue running straight onto the beach.

The order of events:

Friday the 27th April – Junior comp with u18 boys, u18 girls, u14 boys and u14 girl divisions. The u18 boys and girl’s winner will take home a healthy R3000 as well as great cash prizes for other divisions. The bonus prize is for the u18 boys who take 1st and 2nd will be entered as a pair into the main event. 

Saturday, 28th April – Main event (opens), during the day the backpackers will be open to chill, eat and drink, as well as other events taking place during the course of the day. The prize giving will commence in the evening at The Spot Backpackers in style with some great local bands, great food and good drink.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Derek Horlock – 072 545 0863 – horlockderek@gmail.com – @deeekup (Instagram)

Byran Wigmore – 072 1161325 – byranwigmore@gmail.com – @wiggzb (Instagram)

Find them on Facebook and Instagram and show’em some love: – @tweni2s (Instagram) – Tweni 2’s (Facebook)

 

 

