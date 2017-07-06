Proximity Screening in J-Bay

You’ve heard of Taylor Steele before? The original inventor of the modern day surf movie! Well the award winning director has just released another absolute banger entitled; Proximity. The film pairs surfing’s living legends with today’s most progressive young surfers in the world’s sickest surf locations. Think Shane Dorian and Albee Layer, Rob Machado and Craig Anderson threading superlative, blue caverns… and then some. And the movie will be screening right here in J-Bay, 5pm at Casa Corona Supertubes! The first ever screening of in Africa.

Legendary big wave surfer, Greg Long will then deliver a talk on Parley, an organization which seeks to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of our oceans and collaborate on strategies that can end their destruction.

Watch the trailer for Proximity below.

And learn more about Parley here: http://buff.ly/2umbp50