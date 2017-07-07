Pros Going Ham

An average day at Supertubes is a banging day anywhere else in the world. Competition was called off this morning at the Corona Open J-Bay, but the surf was still cooking (by anyone else’s standards). Click through and enjoy the morning’s free surf sesh before the onshore picked up.
Julz, enjoying the product of his labour. Image: Ewing
Gabriel's backhand is looking incredible. We can't wait to watch him once the event starts. Image: Thurtell
A classic turn by the GOAT himself. Image: Ewing
When the pimps in the crib ma, drop it like its hot. Image: Ewing
Julian's been looking amazing. Defs worth considering for tier A in your Fantasy Surfer.
Image: Ewing
Italo's ankle ain't bothering him any longer. Image: Ewing
Slater. Two hands. One wallet. Image: Thurtell
Italo, speed jam. Image: Thurtell
Leonardo always frothing. Image: Thurtell