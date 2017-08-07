Patagonia Launches in South Africa

Zigzag is proud to announce that Patagonia will now be available in South Africa with the opening of Gone’s first retail concept store in 173 Longmarket Street, Cape Town. A brand that places a heavy focus on sustainability and fair trade, and in fact leads the way, we’re thrilled to have their product available in South Africa.

Read the full press release and watch the video below:

Cape Town, South Africa- Gone is proud to announce the introduction of the Patagonia brand to South Africa. The introduction of Patagonia to South Africa coincides with the opening of Gone’s first retail concept store located at 173 Longmarket Street in Cape Town and at goneoutdoor.com in the digital universe.

“I am humbled and excited to be introducing Patagonia to South Africa. Not only does Patagonia make great product but it is redefining, and demonstrating, that there is a viable alternative to the way business is done” – Grant Cleghorn, Owner, Gone Outdoor Supply Co.

“We are excited to introduce Patagonia to South Africa – a region known for its world-class climbing crags, trails, surf breaks, and rivers. It’s an area near and dear to the hearts of many of us who’ve had the pleasure of enjoying its unique landscapes and cultures. We look forward to partnering with Grant and the team at Gone Outdoor in serving the needs of our shared community and using our collective business to implement and inspire solutions to the environmental crisis.” – Ryan Gellert, General Manager EMEA, Patagonia

Gone will celebrate the grand opening of the store on 26 August 2017.

About Gone:

Founded in 2017 and based in Cape Town our guiding values are:

Live Outdoors.

Serve your community.

Preserve the environment.

We have pledged 1% of everything we earn to supporting local environmental causes. We offer the widest range of Patagonia clothing in South Africa.