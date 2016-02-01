 
Parko Speaks Out About Retirement

  • by zigzag

“The first time I went to J-Bay was 19 years ago. I was just a kid back then. I’d just finished last in a contest in Reunion, turned up at J-Bay with a toothache, but then got my first glimpse of the wave and the pain went away. It was six foot and perfect from Boneyards to Impossibles, I paddled out through the keyhole, caught my first wave and that was it. I was gone. I lost my mind.”

“Next thing I was standing there on stage holding the trophy, not sure what had just happened, but I knew I’d found my second home. This is where it all started for me on tour, and that’s why I wanted to be here in J-Bay to let you know that this will be my last year on tour. The Pipe Masters in December will be my last event.”

“The fire just hasn’t been there for a while now and I never want to surf without it, so it’s time to go look for it somewhere else. The tour has given me so much. So many memories, so many friends, the chance for my kids to see the world, but it’s time to move on to the next chapter. That means one last lap of the tour and I can’t wait to catch up with a lot of old friends and get a few waves along the way… starting this week at J-Bay.” — the man, the legend, Joel Parkinson.

After almost 20 years on tour and a World Championship title to boot, Parko is packing it in. Jeffreys Bay, where he won his first event as a teenager fresh on the circuit, set the stage for is is retirement announcement, how appropriate. We wish you all the best for the future, surfing will never forget you. 

