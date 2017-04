Onshore Continues At SA Longboard Champs

Some of South Africa’s best loggers have been battling the onshore conditions this past week at the Bay Of Plenty in Durban. They sure have been looking graceful despite the seriously kak waves.

This weekend, Saturday 29th April and Sunday 30th April, will see the semi finals and finals take place. Check out the mini gallery of action captured by Coert Venter below: