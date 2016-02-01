 
47 mins ago 47 mins ago

ON THE CLOCK WITH MFEB PRES. BY CORONA

  • 47 mins ago
  • by zigzag

The Corona Open JBay, is there a better place in the world to have a surf, smash a cold one and shoot the shit with your mates? I think not! Zag got together with a couple surfers in between sets and Coronas, today we give you Michael February. Busting the door of the CT wide open this year, MFeb has been enjoying the year traveling all over the globe leaving his stylish vibes where ever he goes.   

The interview going down in the Zag cave just like a cold Corona on a hot day, casual as you like. MFeb strutting through the door calming the vibe instantly. Just take a look at this vibey cat, enjoy.

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *