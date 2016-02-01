On The Clock with Bianca pres. by Corona

The Corona Open JBay, is there a better place in the world to have a surf, smash a cold one and shoot the shit with your mates? I think not! Zag got together with a couple surfers in between sets and Coronas, today we give you Bianca Buitendag. The interview going down just a stone’s throw away from the contest site just like a cold Corona on a hot day, casual as you like.

Bianca wanting to turn the camera on us initially, and fire questions the crew’s way, her calming demeanour was infectious. We didn’t want her to leave we just wanted more. Step outside the world of surfing with Bianca and submerse yourself in what was a truly epic 10 minutes of downtime, calling it an interview just doesn’ do it justice.