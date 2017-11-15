Off The Lip Movember Surf Jam

The Off the Lip November Surf Jam is set to take place this Saturday at Bums Beach, Tongaat. It’s going to be a day of fun in the sun (hopefully). Grow your moustache, if you’re a man and if you’re a lady, well then just draw that thing on. It’s all in support of and raising awareness for the November Foundation which focusses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health & suicide prevention.

Read the full press release below, and see y’all there.

Join Quiksilver and crew as they rock Mo’s, dress up 70’s style and dust off the old retro surfboards. Single fins & twin fins will be the order of the day so bring your style and steez, don’t forget to GROW YOUR MO, we’re supporting the Movember Foundation once again, creating awareness and raising funds for the Movember Foundation which focusses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health & suicide prevention. So get involved and MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

R100 entry fee will get you riding as well as a limited edition Movember t-shirt. Divisions include open mens, ladies and legends (over 50’s) – entries are limited so make sure you put your name down quickly. We’ve got some great prizes on offer including a limited edition Spider Murphy/ Movember surfboard, Gunslinger skateboards, Nixon watches, Quiksilver & Roxy backpacks and accessories, Aerial Material accessories and much more.

Prizes for: Best Dressed Mo in Character, Wave Waster, Toes On The Nose, Spin To Win, Larry Layback and Best Mo Sista.

Entry is free for spectators so come on down and enjoy the fun.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

See you there!

Entries open 1st of Movember:

quiksilver.co.za/offthelip