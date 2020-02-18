North Swell Dominates SA Club Champs

This past weekend surf clubs from across the shores of South African descended upon Durban to do battle between the sticks in totally contestable, light onshore 3-4 ft conditions at the 2020 Sea Harvest SA Interclub Champs. The day started with the action focused on the Dairy Bowl, but soon moved over to the New Pier as the tide drained.

When it was all said and done, reigning champs and event hosts, North Swell Surf Club took home the win, beating off stiff competition from Skulls, their own star-studded A team and Wave Wizards Surf Club in the final.

All pics courtesy @PierreTostee

North Swells winning team, which was comprised of exactly the same members who won the contest last year, included SA Surfing Legends High-Performance Coach Chad du Toit, National Junior Team members Luke Thompson and Kayla Nogueira and talented New Pier locals James Ribbink and Karl Steen.

The Skulls Surf Club (Casey Grant, Gavin Roberts, Heather Clark, Gary van Wieringen and Rory Gibson), from the KZN South Coast came second while North Swell Surf Club’s heavyweight A-Team (David Weare, Brandon Jackson, Josh Redman, Chris Frolich and Gabi Herbst) came third with Wave Wizards Surf Club (Beyrick de Vries, Dan Redman, Tide Lee Ireland, Matthew Kruger and Gabi Lailvaux) in fourth.

North Coast Boardriders and Surfers Brothers Movement Surf Club were unlucky to not make the final falling short in their respective Semis.

Fifteen teams representing twelve surf clubs from all parts of KZN, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, participated this year. Full results and scores are available on www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica or by clicking the LIVEHEATS box on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za

A great day of surf was had by all. Club surfing in SA is definitely building in momentum, especially in terms of transformation and the high quality surfing on display. See you all next year, as North Swell aims to defend their crown, once again.

The South African Interclub Championships is a Surfing South Africa event made possible with support from Sea Harvest and Sport and Recreation South Africa.

RESULTS

1. North Swell Surf Club B Team

2. Skulls Surf Club

3. North Swell Surf Club A Team

4. Wave Wizards Surf Club

= 5. Surfers Brothers Movement Surf Club & North Coast Boardriders.

= 7. Sisonke Surf Club A Team, Sisonke Surf Club B Team & J Bay Surf Club

= 10. Surfers not Street Children surf Club, South Shore Surf Club, Trafalgar Surf Club

= 13. Sea Harvest Rising Stars surf Club & Ubuntu Surf Club

15. Genesis Wave of Hope Surf Club

Surfing South Africa (SSA) is a member of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), the African Surfing Confederation (ASC) and the International Surfing Association (ISA). SSA is the governing body for all surf riding in South Africa and is recognized as such by Sport and Recreation South Africa.