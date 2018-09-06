Study Suggests Dolphins Are Shark Magnets

Alright, an empirical theory exists that states the presence of dolphins in the surf protects surfers and swimmers from sharks. Well, according to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology, this may not be altogether true. Scientists and academics from Murdoch University have come to the conclusion that sharks are more likely to get snappy toward dolphins in sheltered waters than when further out in the ‘blue water’.

Those involved in the study collected data from 343 dolphins over 500 square kilometres in both sheltered and open coastal waters. It took 600 boat trips to gather enough information to validate a sound scientific study.

“We wanted to know whether any particular group of dolphins were more vulnerable to shark attacks. So, we looked for patterns by grouping dolphins based on age and sex, seasonality and annual trends, and also the location in open versus sheltered waters” explains Kate Sprogis, a researcher at Murdoch University’s Cetacean Research Unit.