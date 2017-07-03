Monster Expression Session

The Monster Expression Session went down an absolute treat. Before the final of The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, we had the pleasure of witnessing ten of South Africa’s best surfers go out and try pull the biggest move to be awarded a cash prize of R30 000. The audience were then given the opportunity to vote for who they thought would win the Expression Session by writing the surfers name down and popping it into the appropriate surfers voting box. The winning surfers box was then used to draw three names who won themselves a brand new Clayton surfboard.

Well done to Beyrick de Vries, who won via a boss air reverse.



All images: Greg Ewing