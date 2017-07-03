 
15 hours ago 15 hours ago

Monster Expression Session

  • 15 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The Monster Expression Session went down an absolute treat. Before the final of The Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, we had the pleasure of witnessing ten of South Africa’s best surfers go out and try pull the biggest move to be awarded a cash prize of R30 000. The audience were then given the opportunity to vote for who they thought would win the Expression Session by writing the surfers name down and popping it into the appropriate surfers voting box. The winning surfers box was then used to draw three names who won themselves a brand new Clayton surfboard.

Well done to Beyrick de Vries, who won via a boss air reverse.

All images: Greg Ewing

Gallery Image
Beyrick de Vries and another boss straight air.
Gallery Image
Matty Mc G surfs like a man, absolutely destrying sections.
Gallery Image
Beyrick getting a cheeky little barrel.
Gallery Image
Richie Kidd letting loose.
Gallery Image
The smiling assassin, getting his froth on!
Gallery Image
Dylan Lightfoot is now slouch when it comes to fins free maneuvers
Gallery Image
Richard Kidd wetting his rails.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *