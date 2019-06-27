Monster Energy Expression Session

Ballito – The Monster Expression Session presented by Zigzag at this year’s Ballito Pro will once again grab the attention of all the beachgoers on final’s day. Set to go down just before the main event finals – with R20,000 up for grabs – this heat is bound to have the spectators in Ballito cheering.

Eight of South Africa’s finest will be invited to compete in the Expression Session, and it’s a winner-takes-all format for the biggest punt. Nothing like a quick R20k to boost the travel coffers for a one – hit move. The judges will be looking for innovation, flair, height, technique and originality amongst other criteria in order to award the prize. ‘Biggest air’ wins on the day.

Outside the constraints of competition structures, an Expression Session always brings out the most outrageous and innovative surfing from those entered. The Expression Session format allows for total freedom, and as a result, sees some of the most radical surfing going down.

During the day, the public can enter to win one of the three custom-shaped surfboards by guessing the winning surfer. The winning surfer will select three names from the entries that voted for him.

Last year’s winner was Beyrick De Vries.

“A lot of the QS 1,000’s that we compete in give you the opportunity to get points, but they don’t offer the money to get to events that you want to compete in overseas to use those points,” said previous winner De Vries. “A contest that offers R20,000 is so great financially, and even more so in that it is a good way to hype the South African surfers, and give them a chance to further their careers.”

The Ballito Pro pres. by O’Neill takes place from 1-7 July, with the Monster Expression Session pres. by Zigzag taking place on the final day of competition.