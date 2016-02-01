 
Monster Energy Expression Session: 2018

Saturdays are for the boys! Well, in this case, men but saying ‘Saturdays are for the men’ just don’t sound as laka. The point is two champions were crowned in Kwadukuza, Peterson Crisanto taking the title of the 5oth edition of the Ballito Pro and Beyerick de Vries giving the people what they want as he won the Monster Energy Expression session pres. by Zigzag in association with Von Zipper. 

It was a crazy 45 minutes of surfing, airs for days, alley-oops and air-reverses were being thrown at any fat piece of lip pie that offered its self to the star-studded line up of South Africa’s surfing exhibitionists. Matty McG, Shane Sykes, Richard Kidd, Dylan Lightfoot, Simo Mkhize, Davey Van Zyl, Jordy Maree, Adin Masencamp, Luke Sjlipen and event winner Beyrick de Vries treated the packed beach to one helluva show.  But let’s be honest you came here to watch some badass air’s not read, get some!  

